Nottingham went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 9-5 win over the Royals.
Nottingham punished Royals starter Danny Duffy for loading the bases in the fourth inning with the go-ahead, two-out grand slam. The 25-year-old catcher has now homered in his last two games, and he has four long balls on the year. Nottingham has added 11 RBI, seven runs scored and a .182 batting average in 13 contests.
