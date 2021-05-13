Nottingham was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nottingham returned to the Brewers at the beginning of May while Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina were sidelined, but he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster once again after Narvaez was reinstated from the 10-day IL as part of a corresponding move. The 26-year-old went 3-for-14 with two home runs and four RBI during his most recent stint with Milwaukee.