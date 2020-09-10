Nottingham went 1-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and an additional run Wednesday in the Brewers' 19-0 win over the Tigers.

Nottingham's second long ball of the season was one of a franchise-record 13 extra-base hits on the afternoon for the Brewers, who posted their biggest run total in more than a decade. Though Nottingham should remain on the active roster the rest of the season while Manny Pina (knee) is out, he'll likely continue to operate as the Brewers' No. 2 backstop behind Omar Narvaez, who received a breather Wednesday.