Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Due for X-rays
Nottingham will get an X-ray on his right hand, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Nottingham was hit in the hand by a pitch in the ninth inning Sunday and is set to undergo testing at the hospital. Results of the exam likely won't come back until Monday. Entering his age-25 season, Nottingham is battling for a role as backup catcher for the big-league club, though he will likely begin the season at Triple-A San Antonio.
