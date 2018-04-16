Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Gets call to majors
Nottingham was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers are dealing with a slew of injuries, so Nottingham will join the big club for the first time in his career to offer some much needed depth at catcher and first base. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a nice start to the season with Triple-A Colorado Springs, hitting .296/.345/.519 with one homer through eight games. Milwaukee will have to clear a roster spot for the addition of Nottingham, which could indicate someone is headed to the disabled list despite the team labeling most of the injuries as day-to-day ailments. Either way, Nottingham will likely head back to the minors once the Brewers get a little healthier given his lack of experience above Double-A.
More News
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Enjoying Colorado Springs early•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Picking up pace at the plate•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Returns to action•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Returns to minors•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Experiencing right bicep soreness•
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...