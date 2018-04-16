Nottingham was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are dealing with a slew of injuries, so Nottingham will join the big club for the first time in his career to offer some much needed depth at catcher and first base. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a nice start to the season with Triple-A Colorado Springs, hitting .296/.345/.519 with one homer through eight games. Milwaukee will have to clear a roster spot for the addition of Nottingham, which could indicate someone is headed to the disabled list despite the team labeling most of the injuries as day-to-day ailments. Either way, Nottingham will likely head back to the minors once the Brewers get a little healthier given his lack of experience above Double-A.