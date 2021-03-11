Nottingham (thumb) will take some at-bats in an intrasquad game Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He is still not ready to catch in games while recovering from left thumb surgery, but this is an encouraging step. Nottingham projects to open the year in extended spring training, as Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina seem to have a pretty firm hold on the top two spots on the depth chart at catcher.