Nottingham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 6-0 win over the Cardinals in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Nottingham took Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo deep in the sixth inning to produce the final runs of the game. The 25-year-old Nottingham has three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored across 33 plate appearances this year. He'll likely continue to see an even timeshare with Omar Narvaez behind the dish.