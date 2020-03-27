Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Heading to Triple-A
Nottingham was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Offseason trade acquisition Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina are locked in as Milwaukee's top two catchers and are currently healthy, so it's no surprise Nottingham will join San Antonio when play resumes. The 24-year-old appeared in nine big-league games in 2019 but spent most of the season at Triple-A and had a .231/.313/.355 slash line with five homers in 83 games.
