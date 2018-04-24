Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Heads back to minors
Nottingham was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
Nottingham will head back to the minors to continue his development following the reinstatement of the Brewers' starting catcher, Manny Pina, from the DL. The 23-year-old didn't collect a hit in seven plate appearances with the big club, though he did draw two walks and score a run. He'll remain an option to return to the majors should the Brewers need additional catching depth later this season.
More News
