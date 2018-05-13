Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Hits 7-day DL with intercostal strain
Nottingham was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday with an intercostal strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Brewers general manager David Stearns suggested that Nottingham's core injury is of the minor variety, but it's still possible that the young backstop is sidelined for more than the minimum amount of time. The move to the DL interrupts what had been a hot run at the plate for Nottingham since he returned to Colorado Springs in late April following a brief stint with the big club. He had gone 20-for-50 (.400 average) with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI over his last 13 games in the Pacific Coast League before being shut down.
More News
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: On power tear at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Heads back to minors•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Grabs first MLB start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Gets call to majors•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Enjoying Colorado Springs early•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...