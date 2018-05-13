Nottingham was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday with an intercostal strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Brewers general manager David Stearns suggested that Nottingham's core injury is of the minor variety, but it's still possible that the young backstop is sidelined for more than the minimum amount of time. The move to the DL interrupts what had been a hot run at the plate for Nottingham since he returned to Colorado Springs in late April following a brief stint with the big club. He had gone 20-for-50 (.400 average) with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI over his last 13 games in the Pacific Coast League before being shut down.