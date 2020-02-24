Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Injury not deemed serious
Nottingham (hand) avoided serious injury and did not sustain a fracture, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Nottingham was hit by a pitch on the hand and left the team's spring training contest early on Sunday. However, the injury is "nothing serious," and he is expected to return in a few days.
