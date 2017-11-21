Nottingham was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

Nottinham didn't put on his strongest display at the plate in 2017. The 22-year-old hit just .209/.326/.369 over 101 games at Double-A Biloxi. By joining the 40-man roster, Nottingham is protected from the Rule 5 draft.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast