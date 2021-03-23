Nottingham (thumb) has resumed catching bullpen sessions, but he's expected to open the season on the 10-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nottingham has experienced a few minor setbacks in his recovery from the surgery he underwent on his left thumb in late December, so the Brewers appear inclined to take it slowly with the 25-year-old to begin the season. Though Nottingham has yet to catch in a game situation, he's still seen action as a designated hitter in Cactus League contests, going 1-for-10 with a home run so far this spring. Nottingham's likely move to the IL clears the way for Manny Pina to break camp with the Brewers as the No. 2 catcher behind Omar Narvaez.