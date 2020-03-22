Nottingham will likely open the season in the minors, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Offseason acquisition Omar Narvaez and long-time Brewer Manny Pina are locked in as the club's top two catchers, so there simply is not room on the 26-man roster for Nottingham when both of his fellow backstops are healthy. Nottingham did earn praise for his receiving work this spring from manager Craig Counsell, which at least bodes well for his chances should the Brewers need a fill-in for Narvaez or Pina at any point.