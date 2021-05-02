Nottingham went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 16-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Nottingham got the Brewers on the board with a solo shot off Dodgers starter Julio Urias in the third inning. In the eighth, Nottingham went yard again with a two-run blast, this time off reliever Mike Kickham. It was a roller-coaster week for Nottingham, who was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Wednesday and traded back to the Brewers on Sunday. His two homers Sunday represent half of his total long balls from 20 games in 2020.