Nottingham (thumb) will serve as the Brewers' designated hitter and will bat ninth Sunday in Milwaukee's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Nottingham will be making his spring debut after the Brewers brought him along slowly to start camp while he worked back from December surgery on his left thumb. Though the thumb no longer appears to be troubling Nottingham at the plate, he'll have to prove he can handle catching duties without issue in order to make a run at an Opening Day roster spot.