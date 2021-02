Nottingham (thumb) is expected to be back on the field on March 1, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Nottingham injured his left thumb during a Wild Card game against the Dodgers and later underwent surgery in December. The procedure will slightly delay his start to camp, though he may still have time to ramp up for Opening Day. There's no guarantee he wins a job, however, as Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina (knee) are also on the roster.