Nottingham has yet to resume baseball activities and has not timetable for his return, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It was reported earlier in February the 25-year-old was expected to be back on the field March, 1, but that's unlikely if he has yet to begin participating in baseball activities. Nottingham underwent surgery on his left thumb in late December and is potentially in danger of missing Opening Day.
