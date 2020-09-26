site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Not in Saturday's lineup
Nottingham isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Nottingham wasn't in the lineup for Friday's matinee, and he'll take a seat once again for Saturday's tilt. Omar Narvaez will start in his place behind the dish.
