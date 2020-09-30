Nottingham is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
The 25-year-old started five of the final seven games of the season, but he'll be on the bench for the playoff opener. Nottingham had a .736 OPS in 54 plate appearances this season, but Omar Narvaez will start behind the plate in Game 1.
More News
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Sitting Game 1•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Remains on bench•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Crushes two-out grand slam•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Goes deep Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: On bench for afternoon game•