Nottingham will be on the bench for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Nottingham and Omar Narvaez have been splitting time evenly in recent days, each starting six of the team's last 12 games. Narvaez gets the nod behind the plate for the afternoon game, though Nottingham will likely return for the nightcap.
