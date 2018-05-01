Nottingham has gone 11-for-21 (.524 average) with two home runs, three doubles and a triple in his five games since returning to Triple-A Colorado Springs after a stint with the Brewers.

With Manny Pina having since been activated from the 10-day disabled list and Stephen Vogt (shoulder) likely to return to the big club in the next week or two, Nottingham's recent surge with the Triple-A club isn't expected to result in a promotion to Milwaukee. Even so, it's at least encouraging to see the 23-year-old mash upon heading back to the Pacific Coast League after struggling mightily at Double-A Biloxi in 2017. Nottingham has recorded at least one extra-base hit in each of those five contests to boost his season line with Colorado Springs to .396/.431/.750 (199 wRC+).