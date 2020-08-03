Nottingham was optioned to the Brewers' alternate training site Monday.
Nottingham didn't appear in any games for the Brewers to start the year while serving as the team's third catcher. He'll get to continue developing at the team's alternate training site to make room for infielders Ryon Healy and Mark Mathias on the 30-man roster.
