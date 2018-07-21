Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Optioned to Triple-A
Nottingham was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Nottingham went 4-for-15 in his latest stint with the Brewers. He was no longer needed as a backup catcher after Manny Pina (biceps) was activated from the disabled list Friday and was sent down as the corresponding move for Ryan Braun's (back) activation Saturday.
