Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Pops first big-league homer
Nottingham went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 12-8 loss to Atlanta.
He started the game on the bench, but after Milwaukee fell behind 12-0, Nottingham checked into the game for Yasmani Grandal and helped fuel a late rally with his first career homer in the majors, a two-run shot off Josh Tomlin in the eighth inning. Nottingham is expected to see limited action behind Grandal while Manny Pina (hamstring) is on the shelf, but this performance might encourage the Brewers to give the 24-year-old an extra start or two.
