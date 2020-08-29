Nottingham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Pirates.

In his first game of the year, Nottingham made an impact with his fourth-inning homer. He also got aboard after he was hit by an errant Derek Holland pitch in the third inning, and Nottingham went on to score on Ryan Braun's homer. The 25-year-old Nottingham figures to serve as the backup to Omar Narvaez more often than not over the last month of the season.