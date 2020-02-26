Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Ready to play Wednesday
Nottingham (hand) will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday in the Brewers' Cactus League game against the Giants.
Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Nottingham received the green light to re-enter the spring lineup after taking batting practice Tuesday without incident. The backstop was held out of the past two spring games after he was struck by a pitch in the right hand Sunday.
