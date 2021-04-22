Nottingham (thumb) was reinstated from the injured list Thursday and designated for assignment.
Nottingham underwent thumb surgery in December and didn't have enough time to push for a spot on the Opening Day roster even after making his spring debut in mid-March. Now fully healthy, the Brewers simply don't have room for him, as he's behind both Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina on the depth chart. Nottingham never projected as much more than a backup as a prospect, due mainly to his below-average defense, but his career 97 wRC+ in a small sample of 85 major-league plate appearances could be enough for another team to claim him off waivers.