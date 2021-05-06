Nottingham isn't starting Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
Nottingham has shared time with Luke Maile at catcher since Omar Narvaez (hamstring) has been sidelined, but Nottingham will be out of the lineup for a second straight day. Maile will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
