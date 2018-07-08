Nottingham was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Nottingham gets the promotion as starting catcher Manny Pina heads to the disabled list with a left biceps strain. The 23-year-old had a brief stint with the Brewers back in April when he grabbed his first two major-league starts, and is likely to split catching duties with veteran Erik Kratz with Pina on the disabled list through the All-Star break.

