Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Returns to majors
Nottingham was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Nottingham gets the promotion as starting catcher Manny Pina heads to the disabled list with a left biceps strain. The 23-year-old had a brief stint with the Brewers back in April when he grabbed his first two major-league starts, and is likely to split catching duties with veteran Erik Kratz with Pina on the disabled list through the All-Star break.
