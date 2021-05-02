The Brewers acquired Nottingham from the Mariners on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

Seattle previously claimed Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee on April 28, but he remained on the 40-man roster for only three days before being designated for assignment. He'll end up returning to his old organization less than a week later, as Milwaukee was in dire need of catching depth after its top two options at the position -- Omar Narvaez (hamstring) and Manny Pina (toe) -- were recently placed on the 10-day injured list. Nottingham will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers.