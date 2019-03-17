Nottingham was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Nottingham figured to battle for backup catching reps in spring training, but the signing of Yasmani Grandal in January sent him on a likely path back to the minors. The 23-year-old saw brief action with the Brewers in 2018 (4-for-20 in nine games), and had a .281/.347/.528 slash line with 10 home runs over 50 games at Triple-A.

