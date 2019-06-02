Nottingham was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Nottingham joined the Brewers in mid-May when Manny Pina (hamstring) landed on the injured list, but he'll return to Triple-A with Pina now healthy. Nottingham did not receive a start during his brief major-league stint but went 2-for-5 off the bench with his first career home run and four RBI.

