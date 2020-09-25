Nottingham is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader in St. Louis.
Nottingham started the past three contests but unsurprisingly won't be starting both games of the twin bill. He should rejoin the starting nine for Game 2 as Omar Narvaez starts behind the plate in the matinee.
