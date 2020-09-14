Nottingham is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

With starts behind the dish in four of the Brewers' previous six games, Nottingham appears to have at least temporarily jumped ahead of Omar Narvaez on the team's depth chart at catcher. Though Narvaez will catch Josh Lindblom in the first game of the twin bill, expect Nottingham to re-enter the lineup in the nightcap.