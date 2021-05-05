Nottingham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Since Nottingham was called up from the Brewers' alternate site ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers, he and Luke Maile have alternated starts behind the plate. Expect the timeshare at catcher to remain in place until the Brewers get Omar Narvaez (hamstring) back from the 10-day injured list.
