Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: To go through hitting program
Nottingham (wrist) had been recovering in Arizona but is slated to report to Triple-A Colorado Springs later in the week to work through a hitting program, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nottingham was placed on the minor-league disabled list Aug. 1 after suffering a chip fracture in his right wrist. He's about a week away from competing in game action, so there's certainly a chance he could be called up sometime in September, per McCalvy.
