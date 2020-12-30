Nottingham had successful surgery on his left thumb Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old appeared to sustain the injury during the loss to the Dodgers in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round, though it's unclear why he waited until now to receive the surgery. Regardless, Nottingham will have less than two months to recover before the expected start of spring training in February.
