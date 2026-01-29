The Brewers signed Waguespack to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Waguespack spent all of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level between the Rays and Phillies organizations, holding a 2.45 ERA and 31:11 K:BB over 33 innings covering 25 relief outings. The 32-year-old has rotation and bullpen experience and it's unclear what role the Brewers have planned for him.