Jones signed a major-league contract with the Brewers and was added to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Cubs.

Before he opted out of his minor-league deal with the Dodgers over the weekend, the 25-year-old infielder has spent the entirety of the 2023 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City and put together a .292/.427/.542 slash line over 263 plate appearances. Jones will now get the opportunity to return to the big leagues with the Brewers, who are in need of added infield depth in the short term after Brian Anderson was placed on the paternity list Monday. Jones could end up serving as a short-side platoon player while he's up with the big club.