The Brewers designated Jones for assignment Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee needed to clear a spot on its 40-man roster after announcing the re-signing of Brandon Woodruff, and Jones ended up being the casualty. Jones, 26, has a career .460 OPS in 90 plate appearances across parts of three major-league seasons. His versatility could make him appealing to some clubs once he hits waivers.