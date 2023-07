The Brewers recalled Jones from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After being sent down earlier in the week, Jones will return with Brian Anderson (back) landing on the 10-day injured list. While Jones put together a respectable .292/.427/.542 line in 62 games with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate earlier this season, he's not starting Sunday and the Brewers don't seemed inclined to give him a serious look as a regular.