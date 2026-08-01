Brewers' Jake Bauers: Clubs three-run homer

Bauers went 2-for-4 with three-run homer and an additional run scored in Friday's victory over the Angels.

The 30-year-old broke the game open during the fifth inning with three-run blast to right field that doubled Milwaukee's lead to 6-0. The homer ends a 13-game power drought for Bauers, who had just two extra-base hits, three steals, one RBI and eight runs during that span. He continued his breakout campaign in July, finishing the month with a .262/.364/.476 slash line, four home runs, 13 RBI and 16 runs in 25 contests.