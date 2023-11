The Yankees traded Bauers to Milwaukee on Friday in exchange for Jace Avina and Brian Sanchez.

With a .211 average and .663 OPS through four seasons in the majors, Bauers has yet to establish himself as a threat at the plate. However, with no remaining minor-league options, Bauers figures to be firmly in the running for the Brewers' first base job, and his ability to man the corner outfield positions could give him an advantage over Rowdy Tellez.