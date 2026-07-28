Brewers' Jake Bauers: Diagnosed with fractured toe

X-rays revealed a fracture in Bauers' right big toe after Monday's game against the Giants, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

Bauers fouled a ball off his foot during the fifth inning of Monday's contest and was later removed in the seventh. He's scheduled to undergo additional imaging Tuesday to help determine next steps and whether a stint on the IL is necessary. As long as Bauers is out, Andrew Vaughn is likely to start regularly at first base, and Luis Lara also figures to see an uptick in playing time in the outfield.