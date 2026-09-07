Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Bauers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs as part of his maintenance plan for shin splints, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

Bauers recently revealed that he was diagnosed with shin splints Aug. 23, and the injury is something that is unlikely to improve while he intends to play through it the rest of the season. In an effort to help Bauers manage the injury, he'll be given periodic rest days, and the Brewers decided that keeping the left-handed hitter on the bench Monday was an optimal time to do so while southpaw Matthew Boyd takes the hill for the Cubs. Andrew Vaughn will step in at first base in place of Bauers, who went 6-for-25 with a home run, a stolen base and a whopping 16 walks while starting in nine of the Brewers' previous 10 games.