Brewers' Jake Bauers: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Bauers will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Yankees send another left-hander (Carlos Rodon) to the bump. Though the left-handed-hitting Bauers has been a full-time player for most of the season, his exposure to same-handed pitching could be more limited moving forward after the Brewers recently welcomed back two lineup regulars in Andrew Vaughn and Jackson Chourio back from the injured list.