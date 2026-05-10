Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Bauers will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Yankees send another left-hander (Carlos Rodon) to the bump. Though the left-handed-hitting Bauers has been a full-time player for most of the season, his exposure to same-handed pitching could be more limited moving forward after the Brewers recently welcomed back two lineup regulars in Andrew Vaughn and Jackson Chourio back from the injured list.