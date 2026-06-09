Brewers' Jake Bauers: Launches 12th homer in win

Bauers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Monday's 15-14 win over the Athletics.

Bauers drove in the first run of Monday's offensive slugfest with an RBI single in the first inning. He'd later contribute in a louder fashion, uncorking a 457-foot, two-run homer in the seventh inning to help chip away at Milwaukee's deficit. Bauers has been nothing short of spectacular through 56 games this season, slashing .286/.381/.531 with 12 homers, 12 doubles, 43 RBI, 38 runs and five stolen bases.