Bauers is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Cubs.

Despite Chicago sending right-hander Jameson Taillon to the mound Friday, the lefty-hitting Bauers will begin the game in the dugout. For the month of June, Bauers is slashing .263/.378/.447 with two home runs and eight RBI over 38 at-bats. Rhys Hoskins will start at first base Friday while Christian Yelich serves as the designated hitter.