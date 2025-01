The Brewers re-signed Bauers to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Bauers elected free agency after being removed from the Brewers' 40-man roster in November, but he's found his way back to the club as a non-roster invitee. The 29-year-old slashed .199/.301/.361 with 12 homers and 13 steals over 116 games in 2024 and will compete for a reserve role in spring training.